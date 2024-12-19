CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.11.

Altus Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

AIF traded up C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Altus Group has a one year low of C$40.01 and a one year high of C$61.09.

In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan bought 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,239.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 49,173 shares of company stock worth $2,801,138. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

