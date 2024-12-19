Citigroup Cuts H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $78.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

FUL opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $69.34 and a 1-year high of $87.67.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $917.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

