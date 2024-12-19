CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III Sells 4,500 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,328.96. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.02.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.44 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 123.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 141.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

