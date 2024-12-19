Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE UTF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 342,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,390. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
