Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %
RLTY traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,307. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
