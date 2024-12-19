Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

RLTY traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,307. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

