Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBAN opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $284.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.61. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 68,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

