Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.45-2.50 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,598. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 135.92%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

