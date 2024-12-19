Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.45-2.50 EPS.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
CAG traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,598. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
