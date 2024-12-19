Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 21,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 24,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Conifex Timber Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

