CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.92 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 196 ($2.46). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.43), with a volume of 204,646 shares traded.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 193.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.
