Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CYRX. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Cryoport alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX

Cryoport Stock Down 4.3 %

Insider Activity at Cryoport

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Cryoport has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $20.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $385.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $54,972.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,847.62. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,424.66. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,869 shares of company stock valued at $735,673. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cryoport by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.