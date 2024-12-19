D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Director David Mclurg Buys 196,639 Shares

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director David Mclurg bought 196,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,846.58.

D-BOX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of D-BOX Technologies stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,657. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

Get D-BOX Technologies alerts:

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.