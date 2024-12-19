D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Director David Mclurg Buys 196,639 Shares

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director David Mclurg bought 196,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,846.58.
D-BOX Technologies Price Performance
Shares of D-BOX Technologies stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,657. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.
D-BOX Technologies Company Profile
