Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.12. 374,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,164,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

