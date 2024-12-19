Daré Bioscience’s (DARE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s current price.

Daré Bioscience Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.