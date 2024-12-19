Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
Decker Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of DMFG remained flat at $48.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. Decker Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $55.00.
About Decker Manufacturing
