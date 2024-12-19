Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2312 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

QQQY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,522. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

