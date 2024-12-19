Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.60 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 296609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHLGY shares. Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

