Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.60 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 296609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHLGY shares. Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Deutsche Post Stock Performance
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
