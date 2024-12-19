DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Declares $0.19 Interim Dividend

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

DEXUS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get DEXUS alerts:

DEXUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.