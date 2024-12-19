DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Declares $0.19 Interim Dividend

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
DEXUS Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
DEXUS Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DEXUS
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Rebalancing in 2025: Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy Under $10
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Closing 2024: What’s Next?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Best Industrials Sector Picks for Long-Term Investors in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.