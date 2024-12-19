Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 99,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 33,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

