Digital Ally, Inc. Adjourns Annual Meeting for Amendment to Definitive Proxy Statement

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) recently held its annual meeting of stockholders on December 16, 2024. The company announced that the chairman of the Annual Meeting decided to adjourn the meeting in order to file an amendment to the Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A. The adjournment has led to the reconvening of the Annual Meeting on December 17, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time at the company’s offices located at 14001 Marshall Drive, Lenexa, Kansas, 66215.

Get alerts:

During the Reconvened Annual Meeting, stockholders will be considered present and able to vote in the same manner as outlined in the Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 22, 2024. It was noted that proxies submitted ahead of the initial Annual Meeting will remain valid for the Reconvened Annual Meeting unless altered or revoked before votes are cast at the reconvened gathering.

Digital Ally, Inc. is ensuring that the necessary steps are taken to amend the Definitive Proxy Statement and provide stockholders with a comprehensive and transparent voting process during the Reconvened Annual Meeting.

The company’s chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stanton E. Ross, duly signed the required report on behalf of Digital Ally, Inc. on December 16, 2024. This event signifies the company’s commitment to maintaining regulatory compliance while keeping shareholders informed about any procedural adjustments that may impact their participation in important corporate decisions.

For further information or inquiries regarding Digital Ally, Inc.’s Annual Meeting and related developments, shareholders are encouraged to review the company’s filings with the SEC or contact the Investor Relations department for additional assistance.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Digital Ally’s 8K filing here.

Digital Ally Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Read More