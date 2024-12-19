Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.43 and last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 4441773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

