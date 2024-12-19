Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $31.58. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 12,519,294 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,641,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 116.3% during the third quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 383,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 205,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $7,760,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $3,765,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

