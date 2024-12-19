DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Robert Chatwani Sells 14,800 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $1,446,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,952.64. This trade represents a 16.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

