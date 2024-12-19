Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $69.27 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

