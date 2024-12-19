Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $171,045.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,500 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $171,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at $161,124.39. This trade represents a 51.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vincent Anthony Viozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $500,100.00.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $534.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of -0.03. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

