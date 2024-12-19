Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 1399608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

