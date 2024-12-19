Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174.52 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.19). Approximately 505,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 282,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.20).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £198.42 million, a P/E ratio of -994.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,444.44%.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.