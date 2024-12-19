Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 96.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 338,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

ESI opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

