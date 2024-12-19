Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 6,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
Embassy Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.
Embassy Bancorp Company Profile
Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Embassy Bancorp
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.