Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 6,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.

