Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.49. 464,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,005,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 121.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 122,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 67,411 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

