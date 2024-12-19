Enpro (NPO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enpro (NYSE: NPO):

12/18/2024 – Enpro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2024 – Enpro had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Enpro had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Enpro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2024 – Enpro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Enpro Price Performance

NPO stock opened at $175.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.57. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.68 and a 52-week high of $197.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $21,125. The trade was a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enpro by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Enpro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Enpro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Enpro by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

