Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NPO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $175.86 on Wednesday. Enpro has a 12 month low of $136.68 and a 12 month high of $197.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.57.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enpro will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enpro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 184,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enpro by 4.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

