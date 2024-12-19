EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $253.08 and last traded at $250.11. Approximately 136,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 633,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.14.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,878. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5,240.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

