Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.
Several research firms have recently commented on ERO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.12.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
