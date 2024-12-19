Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.23, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.60.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.17, for a total value of C$211,700.00. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

