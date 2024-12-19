EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 2,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 138,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EVCM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVCM

EverCommerce Trading Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 17,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $209,136.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,246,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,779,758.08. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $53,835.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,921,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,527,971.54. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,322 shares of company stock worth $1,716,689. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 39.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EverCommerce by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 281,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.