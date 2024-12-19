Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $221.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $187.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $176.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.37. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $192.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $472,212,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after buying an additional 144,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after buying an additional 498,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

