Falanx Group (LON:FLX) Trading Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 3,225,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,536,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Falanx Group Stock Down 8.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.00.

Falanx Group Company Profile

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides offensive and defensive cyber security services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers penetration testing, ethical phishing, red teaming security testing, cyber exposure level scores, and continuous vulnerability scanning; managed detection and response, managed endpoint detection and response, and retained incident response services; and cybersecurity awareness training, cyber essentials certification, cyber threat and risk assessments, and cyber advice and guidance services.

