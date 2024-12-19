Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 197,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 213,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

