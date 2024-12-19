Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 192,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 213,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

