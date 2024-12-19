Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.86 ($0.05), with a volume of 713961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.85 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.13.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

