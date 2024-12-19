Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading 10.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.88 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.87 ($0.12). 1,046,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 870,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.90 ($0.11).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Ferro-Alloy Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FAR

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

The company has a market cap of £47.36 million, a PE ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.