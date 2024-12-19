Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading 10.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.88 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.87 ($0.12). 1,046,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 870,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.90 ($0.11).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
