FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Trading 1.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 5,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

FFBW Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

