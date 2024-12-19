Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Fleetwood Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FLEW remained flat at $60.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Fleetwood Bank has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28.
About Fleetwood Bank
