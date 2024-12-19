Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Fleetwood Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLEW remained flat at $60.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Fleetwood Bank has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28.

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

