Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLNC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FLNC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 666,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,117. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.39.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fluence Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 45.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

