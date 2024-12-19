Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $126.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
