Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $55,456,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 570,293 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,157.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 181,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,978,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,159,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

