Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,132.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,207 shares of company stock worth $3,983,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $10,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,008,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

