Frank Slootman Sells 6,714 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,148,094.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,454 shares in the company, valued at $33,593,634. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,712 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $306,448.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 2,218 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $388,150.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Frank Slootman sold 59,617 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $10,507,496.25.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Frank Slootman sold 20,514 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $3,595,283.64.

On Friday, November 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $8,080,449.76.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $162.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.03. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.22.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Snowflake by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 87.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

