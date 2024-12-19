Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 52,840 Shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,319,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.03% of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $30,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,340,000.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $23.94.

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

