Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $31,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $464.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.61. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.31 and a 52 week high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

